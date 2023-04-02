Forum Financial Management LP Has $601,000 Stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,066,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 303.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,532,000 after buying an additional 229,590 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 241.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after buying an additional 51,251 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVUS opened at $70.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.19. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $61.78 and a 52 week high of $79.07.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.