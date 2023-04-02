Forum Financial Management LP Invests $4.31 Million in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 35,841 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,313,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in META. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $708,348,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $401,963,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $283,822,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 310.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,001,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $667,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth about $402,287,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,954,178.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,113.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,954,178.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,113.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,444 shares of company stock valued at $12,363,759 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META stock opened at $211.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $549.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $180.19 and its 200 day moving average is $143.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $236.86.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.60.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

