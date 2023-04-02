Forum Financial Management LP Buys New Shares in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Semtech by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 34,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 18,895 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Semtech by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Semtech in the 3rd quarter worth $1,303,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Semtech by 2,792.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,582,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Semtech in the 3rd quarter worth $10,929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Semtech from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Semtech from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Semtech from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.27.

Semtech Stock Performance

About Semtech

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $24.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.70. Semtech Co. has a 12 month low of $23.56 and a 12 month high of $73.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.42 and its 200 day moving average is $29.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

