ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires New Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the second quarter worth $28,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 446.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 510.7% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $3.97 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $6.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.0242 per share. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on SIRI shares. StockNews.com raised Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down from $7.50) on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.51.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

