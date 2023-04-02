Forum Financial Management LP Trims Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Forum Financial Management LP cut its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,851 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Netflix by 27.6% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the third quarter worth $47,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen set a $405.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $343.13.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $345.48 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $396.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.35. The company has a market capitalization of $153.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

