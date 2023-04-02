United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Position Increased by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA increased its position in United Parcel Service by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $193.99 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $223.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $166.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.71.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.59 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UPS. Susquehanna boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a $196.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Melius started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.22.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

