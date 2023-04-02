Forum Financial Management LP Cuts Stock Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Forum Financial Management LP cut its holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Diodes were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of Diodes by 1.8% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 168,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,960,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 2.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 11.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,092,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,530,000 after acquiring an additional 111,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 21,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DIOD opened at $92.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.69. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.52 and a fifty-two week high of $97.45.

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.09. Diodes had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $496.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Diodes from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen lifted their price target on Diodes from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Diodes from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Diodes in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Diodes from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diodes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.50.

In other Diodes news, Director Michael R. Giordano sold 10,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,971 shares in the company, valued at $7,107,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $485,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,832,836. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Giordano sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,107,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,957 shares of company stock worth $8,257,685 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. The firm offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect, and temperature sensors.

