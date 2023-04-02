Forum Financial Management LP Increases Stock Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

AVEM opened at $52.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.00 and a 200 day moving average of $50.78. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $44.37 and a 12 month high of $61.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.78.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.