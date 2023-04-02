607 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Acquired by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 607 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 338.1% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in Adobe by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 1,111.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Adobe by 3,550.0% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 146 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.
ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. William Blair assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $388.00.
Shares of ADBE opened at $385.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $176.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $359.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $473.49.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.
Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.
