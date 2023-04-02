ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases Shares of 824 Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total value of $84,309,498.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,942,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,924,530.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total value of $84,309,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,942,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,924,530.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $1,135,387.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,473.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 357,410 shares of company stock worth $97,831,003 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

SYK opened at $285.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.99. The firm has a market cap of $108.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.93. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $285.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.62%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $268.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.10.

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

