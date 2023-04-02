Forum Financial Management LP Grows Position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 18,427.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 115,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 114,800 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honda Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 151.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honda Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. 5.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HMC opened at $26.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.07. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $21.43 and a twelve month high of $29.19. The stock has a market cap of $45.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.02 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.01%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Honda Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

