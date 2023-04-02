1,333 Shares in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Acquired by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 228.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 62.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,619,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MAA shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.96.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $151.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.45. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.68 and a 12-month high of $217.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.77.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.61). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $527.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $37,231.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,751,299.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $135,849.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,830.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $37,231.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,299.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,462 shares of company stock worth $379,401. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

