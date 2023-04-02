Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 8,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 136,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,214,000 after purchasing an additional 9,334 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on EW shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.70.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total value of $343,579.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,035.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $1,552,038.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,287,695.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,435 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total transaction of $343,579.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,035.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,821 shares of company stock worth $7,902,704. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EW opened at $82.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $131.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.60. The company has a market cap of $50.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.01.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Further Reading

