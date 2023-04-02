Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Reduces Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lessened its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Align Technology by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Align Technology by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Align Technology by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Align Technology by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $334.14 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.05 and a 1-year high of $458.25. The company has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.48, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $311.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. Align Technology had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $901.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.27 million. On average, research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Align Technology from $265.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CICC Research assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Align Technology from $230.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.78.

Insider Activity at Align Technology

In other news, CFO John Morici acquired 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $341.84 per share, with a total value of $200,660.08. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,455.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO John Morici purchased 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $341.84 per share, with a total value of $200,660.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,455.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 2,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $341.50 per share, with a total value of $999,912.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,344,405.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Align Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.