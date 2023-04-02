S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rain Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total transaction of $1,285,182.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,706.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total transaction of $1,285,182.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,706.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at $57,977,384.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,749 shares of company stock valued at $4,266,185. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

S&P Global Price Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPGI. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.56.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $344.77 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $423.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $351.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. S&P Global had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.45 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.29%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.