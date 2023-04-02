Rockland Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,033.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of LYB opened at $93.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $71.46 and a 1 year high of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.42.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.34%.

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $989,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,711,924. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LYB. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.95.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

