Toth Financial Advisory Corp Grows Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,858,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,802 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Accenture by 502.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,191,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $563,851,000 after buying an additional 1,827,551 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 41.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,457,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,190,000 after buying an additional 1,603,071 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the second quarter valued at about $373,981,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $318,306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $285.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $345.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $271.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.88.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other news, COO Manish Sharma sold 3,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $966,543.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,840.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Manish Sharma sold 3,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $966,543.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,840.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total value of $1,449,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,509,299.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,475 shares of company stock worth $10,225,149 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

