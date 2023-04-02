Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Stake Trimmed by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $167.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $124.85 and a 52-week high of $187.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.82.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.73%.

Insider Activity at Genuine Parts

In related news, CEO Paul D. Donahue acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,322,190.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GPC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.20.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.