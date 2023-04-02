Rockland Trust Co. Grows Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 78.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,961 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $394,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 33,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 51,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Finally, Whitcomb & Hess Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 205,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after buying an additional 10,845 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $32.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.72. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $21.52 and a 1 year high of $41.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.06.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

