Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Purchased by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 47,000.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 238.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,346.0% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $895,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,674.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $279,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,838,879.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $895,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 265,453 shares of company stock worth $14,955,915 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Schlumberger Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, January 16th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $49.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.21.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Further Reading

