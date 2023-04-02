Rockland Trust Co. Has $937,000 Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,702 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $199.97 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $223.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.85.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.