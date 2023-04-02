RFP Financial Group LLC Invests $84,000 in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 474,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,581,000 after purchasing an additional 30,498 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Inlet Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 112,713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 6,143 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 76,331 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.55.

KMI stock opened at $17.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.85. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The company has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 99.11%.

Kinder Morgan declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the pipeline company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,763.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,763.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,618.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

