RFP Financial Group LLC Makes New $136,000 Investment in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 512 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,690,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,867,623,000 after acquiring an additional 995,501 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 6.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,656,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,180,485,000 after acquiring an additional 279,432 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 10.2% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,649,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,157,183,000 after acquiring an additional 431,694 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 8.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,171,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,077,341,000 after acquiring an additional 328,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 15.2% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,973,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,007,316,000 after acquiring an additional 523,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on DHR shares. Barclays increased their target price on Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen cut their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.29.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

Danaher Trading Up 0.9 %

In other news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

DHR opened at $252.04 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $303.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.17. The firm has a market cap of $183.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.36%.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Featured Articles

