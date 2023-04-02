RFP Financial Group LLC Takes Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,253,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,839,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,385 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,626,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,538,947,000 after acquiring an additional 315,356 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,099,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,247,074,000 after acquiring an additional 124,572 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,622,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $832,882,000 after acquiring an additional 482,717 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,087,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $790,981,000 after acquiring an additional 141,691 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Erste Group Bank raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.58.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE NEE opened at $77.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $153.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.44. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $91.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II purchased 2,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.87 per share, with a total value of $200,052.64. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,437.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.