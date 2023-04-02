NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 161,380 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $23,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 64,863 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,479,000 after buying an additional 5,318 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 283,200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,387,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $381,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 21,529 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,146,000 after buying an additional 8,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 237,773 shares of company stock worth $42,648,450. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.4 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.67.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $277.77 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $289.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $230.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.96. The firm has a market cap of $686.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading

