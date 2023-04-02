ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 179 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $96.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.35. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $111.39.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

