ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,608 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 44.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654,961 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 946.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,141,439 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $484,992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650,159 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 44.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,046,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $853,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,303 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,962,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,579,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 659.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $308,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,060 shares of company stock worth $6,317,576. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:DIS opened at $100.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $182.92 billion, a PE ratio of 55.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.56. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $144.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Huber Research started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.

Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

