ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Has $532,000 Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM opened at $97.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.69. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $109.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.65.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PM shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $2,036,892.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,525.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.