Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Trims Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. cut its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 367,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 51,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 12,303 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 7,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 168,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,483,000 after purchasing an additional 19,312 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $82.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $89.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $483,892.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GILD. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.40.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

