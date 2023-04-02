Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Buys 186 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,834 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in State Street by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 46,722 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after buying an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 560.2% in the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 548 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other State Street news, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,912.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,915,200.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $594,624.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,471.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,912.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,915,200.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,893 shares of company stock worth $2,923,987 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

State Street Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of STT opened at $75.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $58.62 and a 12 month high of $94.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.82.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Equities analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 35.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on State Street from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America started coverage on State Street in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on State Street in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on State Street in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.73.

About State Street

(Get Rating)

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.