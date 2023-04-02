State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Stake Increased by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,834 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,410,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,997,806,000 after purchasing an additional 146,048 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 7.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,758,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,152,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,681 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,608,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $219,458,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 3.9% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,584,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $157,189,000 after acquiring an additional 96,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 2.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,251,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $136,920,000 after acquiring an additional 58,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $1,299,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,279,895.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $594,624.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,471.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $1,299,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,279,895.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,987. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on State Street in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on State Street from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on State Street in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on State Street in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.73.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $75.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.14 and its 200-day moving average is $77.82. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $58.62 and a 52-week high of $94.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 20.92%. Equities research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.05%.

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

