Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $6.28 Million Stock Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 276,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $6,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REET. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 279.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Global REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of REET opened at $22.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.90. iShares Global REIT ETF has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $30.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.92.

iShares Global REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.