iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Purchased by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 468,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $9,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLN. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN opened at $19.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $23.85.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.