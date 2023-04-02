Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Sells 2,612 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. decreased its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,612 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 52,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 10,130 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 33,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,568,000. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 27,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 10,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,014.6% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

IGSB stock opened at $50.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.84. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $51.78.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

