Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases 139,272 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 364.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,272 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $15,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 35,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Financial Council Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 26,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACWI opened at $91.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.82 and its 200-day moving average is $88.48. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $75.71 and a 12-month high of $102.03. The firm has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

