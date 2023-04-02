Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 368.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,268 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $5,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 57.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 25.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.70.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $2,104,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 759,970 shares in the company, valued at $53,319,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $2,104,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 759,970 shares in the company, valued at $53,319,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,764,306.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 756,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,702,111.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 72,143 shares of company stock valued at $4,938,291 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $67.87 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $41.05 and a fifty-two week high of $72.28. The stock has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.42 and a 200-day moving average of $59.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.80. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.