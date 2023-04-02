Lyell Wealth Management LP Takes $227,000 Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Lyell Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,056,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,757,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120,629 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 617.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,902,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,239,204,000 after acquiring an additional 26,593,451 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,219,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697,550 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,605,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614,016 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,639.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,095,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

EEM stock opened at $39.46 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $46.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.19.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

