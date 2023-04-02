Xponance Inc. Increases Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $5,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 526.7% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the third quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 50.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 564.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen stock opened at $278.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $275.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.16 and a 12-month high of $311.88.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BIIB. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $345.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.00.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total value of $153,394.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,510.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

