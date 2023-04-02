Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Buys 2,937 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 85.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFIV. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 136.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the second quarter worth $62,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 27.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $81,000.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

DFIV stock opened at $32.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.35. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.52 and a twelve month high of $34.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.81.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.