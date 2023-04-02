Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $395,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,861 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 244,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 88,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA IBDP opened at $24.59 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $24.16 and a 1-year high of $25.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.45.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

