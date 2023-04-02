Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $6.85 Million Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 951.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,015 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $6,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 81.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,493,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,994 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 319.8% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,157,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690,448 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,320,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,277,000 after acquiring an additional 63,175 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,707,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,037,000 after acquiring an additional 116,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 898.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,521,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168,462 shares in the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $85.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.05 and a 200-day moving average of $75.93. The company has a market cap of $67.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $70.94 and a one year high of $85.74.

ATVI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.57.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

