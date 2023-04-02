Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires 2,988 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $10,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,235 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,246,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,165 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 203.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,580,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,504 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,653,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,497,000 after acquiring an additional 912,421 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 9,361.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 816,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,837,000 after acquiring an additional 807,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.
Tyson Foods Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $59.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.81 and a 12-month high of $99.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.87.
Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.53%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSN. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.
Tyson Foods Profile
Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.
