Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases 6,636 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,636 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.18% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $7,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR opened at $42.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.99. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $53.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.27 and its 200-day moving average is $40.11.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

