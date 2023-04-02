Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,588 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $13,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 3,550,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,097,000 after acquiring an additional 664,996 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,981,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,317,000 after acquiring an additional 649,302 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 805,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,557,000 after acquiring an additional 370,951 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4,204.6% in the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 213,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,413,000 after acquiring an additional 208,673 shares during the period. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,652,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $92.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.54. The firm has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $76.80 and a 1 year high of $103.48.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

