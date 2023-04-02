iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Purchased by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 192,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $13,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 113,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,636,000 after acquiring an additional 9,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 76,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after buying an additional 22,588 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $73.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.10. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $62.05 and a 52-week high of $78.25. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.96.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

