JB Capital LLC Purchases 2,479 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

JB Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,836 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 0.8% of JB Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 191,312 shares of company stock worth $33,751,165. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $225.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $223.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.81. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $234.30.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. Visa’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.11.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

