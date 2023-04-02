IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Bought by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,235 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $17,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in IQVIA in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in IQVIA by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 221 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in IQVIA in the third quarter valued at $54,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $198.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $213.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.75 and a 1-year high of $254.94.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 7.57%. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on IQV. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen started coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on IQVIA from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.81.

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,128.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at $445,128.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

