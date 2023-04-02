717,145 Shares in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Acquired by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 717,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,294,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,076,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,030,269,000 after acquiring an additional 35,312,725 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,157,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,513,000 after buying an additional 7,384,393 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,890,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,037,000 after buying an additional 3,961,893 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3,484.0% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,588,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 21,958,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 18,313,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,811,000 after buying an additional 890,163 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $23.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.07 and a 200 day moving average of $22.92.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

