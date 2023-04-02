Xponance Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $6,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VLO. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 29.9% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 276,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,579,000 after purchasing an additional 63,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 14,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $139.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.38. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $93.65 and a 52-week high of $150.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 14.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on VLO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.25.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

