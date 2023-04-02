Index Fund Advisors Inc. Sells 2,571 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 62.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,532 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,571 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 191,312 shares of company stock worth $33,751,165. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Visa Trading Up 1.4 %

Several analysts recently commented on V shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

NYSE V opened at $225.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.81. The company has a market capitalization of $424.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $234.30.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

